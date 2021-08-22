Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.