Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,980 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.52. The company had a trading volume of 653,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

