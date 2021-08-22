Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $917.17. 384,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $924.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $884.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

