Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. 6,284,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

