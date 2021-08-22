J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,753,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $285,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.49. 264,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,722. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

