ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCY opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter worth $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter worth $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.