iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of iStar worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iStar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in iStar by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iStar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAR stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

