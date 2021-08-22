iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.88. 2,385,084 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72.

