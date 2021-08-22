iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 108,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.