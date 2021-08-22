iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

