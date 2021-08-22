iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 436,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,989. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

