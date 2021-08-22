iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,184. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

