iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

