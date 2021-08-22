iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 204.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

