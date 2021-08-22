iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 685,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

