iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $289.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

