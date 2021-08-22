iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Reduced by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.