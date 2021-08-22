iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 821,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

