iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $23.40 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

