iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

