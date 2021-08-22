iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 999,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

