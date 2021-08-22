iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. 2,809,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

