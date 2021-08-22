iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Increased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.56% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

STIP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 421,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

