iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 384,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,708,034 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

