Iowa State Bank Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.30. 9,707,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

