Iowa State Bank Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

