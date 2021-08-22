Iowa State Bank Buys 26,412 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,867. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56.

