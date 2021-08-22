IOST (IOST) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $596.18 million and approximately $268.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00154027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

