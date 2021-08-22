Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

