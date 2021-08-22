Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average daily volume of 531 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

