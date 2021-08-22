Investment (LON:INV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Investment (LON:INV)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:INV traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 304 ($3.97). 1,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.32. The firm has a market cap of £14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 316 ($4.13).

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

