Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,251 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

