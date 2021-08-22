Intuit (INTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $545.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.12. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $549.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.