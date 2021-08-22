Internet Computer 24-Hour Volume Tops $379.24 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $10.14 billion and approximately $379.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.33 or 1.00211582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00918437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.06621525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00684633 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,261,855 coins and its circulating supply is 155,186,565 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

