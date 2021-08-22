Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

