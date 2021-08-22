Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

