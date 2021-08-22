Insights Network Market Cap Reaches $5.34 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00810213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,787,288 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

