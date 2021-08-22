Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $10,157.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,148.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PPIH stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
