Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $10,157.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,148.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.