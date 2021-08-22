Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $1,438,200.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $149.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

