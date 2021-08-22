Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).
Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).
- On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,094.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
