Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).

On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,094.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

BRBY has been the subject of several research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

