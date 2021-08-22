Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $114,600.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.