Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Purchases $11,800.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 98.5% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ames National by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ames National by 232.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

