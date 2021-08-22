Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $11.72 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

