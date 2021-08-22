Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $653,940.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $738,227.71.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.