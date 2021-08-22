ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 583903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.64 ($0.10).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.