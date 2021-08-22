ImageCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ImageCash has a total market cap of $18,166.18 and $11.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00130327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00157517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.32 or 0.99970557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.00913453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.23 or 0.06621277 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

