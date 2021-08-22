IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

