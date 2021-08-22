Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 47.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10,963.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 111,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

