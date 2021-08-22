Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.57. The company had a trading volume of 671,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

