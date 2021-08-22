Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $227.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.30. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

